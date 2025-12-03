Euro - Rumänischer Leu

5,0922
 RON
-0,0003
-0,01 %
03.12.2025 13:12:09

Romania Producer Price Inflation Rises To 29-month High

(RTTNews) - Romania's producer price inflation accelerated further in October to the highest level in more than two years, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index rose 8.0 percent yearly in October, faster than the 6.1 percent increase in September. Further, this was the sharpest growth since May 2023.

Prices in the domestic market grew 9.4 percent annually in October, and those in the foreign market climbed by 4.6 percent.

Among the main industrial groups, prices in the energy industry alone grew by 16.6 percent from last year, and those in the non-durable goods industry were 6.2 percent higher. Prices in the capital goods industry increased 2.8 percent, and those in the durable consumer goods segment rose 4.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 1.0 percent in October.

Weiter Hoffnung auf Zinssenkung in den USA: ATX rutscht ins Minus -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen - Kräftiges Plus in Japan
Der heimische Aktiennmarkt zeigt sich mit leichten Verlusten. Der DAX gewinnt im Donnerstagshandel. In Asien notieren die Börsen uneinheitlich.
