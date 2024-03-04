Romania Producer Prices Fall 6.0%

(RTTNews) - Romania's producer prices declined for the seventh successive month in January, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.

The producer price index fell 6.0 percent year-over-year in January, slightly faster than the 5.4 percent decline in December.

Prices in the domestic market declined 8.0 percent annually in January, while those in the foreign market dropped by 0.1 percent.

Among the main industrial groups, prices for energy goods decreased the most by 15.9 percent annually in January, followed by intermediate goods with a 6.3 percent fall. Meanwhile, prices for capital goods grew 6.5 percent.

Compared to the previous month, producer prices edged down 0.1 percent in January.

Separate official data showed that the unemployment rate rose slightly to 5.7 percent in January from 5.6 percent in December.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 5.6 percent.

The number of unemployed people rose to 472,000 in January from 458,000 in the previous month.