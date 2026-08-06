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06.08.2026 09:34:21

Romania Retail Sales Decline Deepens In June

(RTTNews) - Romania's retail sales decreased at an accelerated pace in June, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.

Retail sales fell by a working-day-adjusted 7.3 percent year-on-year in June, following a 5.1 percent decrease in May. Sales have been falling since August 2025.

Sales of food products alone contracted 7.3 percent annually in June, and those of non-food products dropped 6.4 percent. Data showed that sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores were 5.8 percent lower.

On a monthly basis, retail sales slid 1.2 percent in June, reversing a 0.8 increase a month ago.

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