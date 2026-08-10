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10.08.2026 15:07:04

Romania Trade Gap Widens In June

(RTTNews) - Romania's foreign trade deficit increased in June from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.

The trade gap rose to EUR 2.96 billion in May from EUR 2.40 billion in the corresponding month last year. In May, there was also a shortfall of EUR 2.6 billion.

Exports climbed 5.9 percent year-on-year in June, and imports were 9.9 percent higher.

During the first half of the year, the total trade deficit was EUR 16.5 billion, narrowed from EUR 16.8 billion in the same period a year ago.

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