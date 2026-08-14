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14.08.2026 10:36:15
Romanian Economy Contracts Less Than Expected In Q2
(RTTNews) - Romania's economy shrank for the second straight quarter in the three months ending June, though at a slower-than-expected pace, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Friday.
On an unadjusted basis, GDP declined 0.4 percent annually in the June quarter, following a 1.2 percent fall in the March quarter. The expected decrease was 1.5 percent.
Meanwhile, seasonally adjusted GDP contraction deepened to 2.0 percent from 1.1 percent in the previous quarter.
Compared to the previous quarter, Romanian GDP stalled in the first quarter, following a 0.1 percent slight drop in the first quarter.
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