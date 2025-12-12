Euro - Rumänischer Leu

5,0909
 RON
-0,0001
0,00 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
12.12.2025 10:08:33

Romanian Inflation Remains Stable At 9.8%

(RTTNews) - Romania's consumer price inflation held steady in November after easing in the previous month, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.

Inflation based on the consumer price index, or CPI, rose 9.8 percent year-over-year in November, the same as in October.

Prices for non-food goods alone grew 7.6 percent from last year, and those for food goods climbed by 10.7 percent. Costs for services were 11.0 percent pricier.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.7 percent in November.

Data also showed that the EU measure of inflation rose to 8.6 percent from 8.4 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12.12.25 KW 50: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.12.25 Stanley Druckenmiller 2025: So hat sich sein Portfolio im dritten Quartal verändert
09.12.25 Umstrukturierung des Depots von Fisher Asset Management: So positionierte sich Ken Fisher im dritten Quartal 2025
08.12.25 Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds in Q3 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Pershing Square Capital
08.12.25 Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So änderte die SNB im dritten Quartal ihre US-Investitionen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX & DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag leichter, während der deutsche Leitindex abwärts tendierte. Die US-Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss im Minus. Vor dem Wochenende verzeichneten die Börsen in Fernost teilweise deutliche Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen