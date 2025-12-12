Romanian Inflation Remains Stable At 9.8%

(RTTNews) - Romania's consumer price inflation held steady in November after easing in the previous month, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.

Inflation based on the consumer price index, or CPI, rose 9.8 percent year-over-year in November, the same as in October.

Prices for non-food goods alone grew 7.6 percent from last year, and those for food goods climbed by 10.7 percent. Costs for services were 11.0 percent pricier.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.7 percent in November.

Data also showed that the EU measure of inflation rose to 8.6 percent from 8.4 percent.