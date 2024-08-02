Euro - Rumänische Leu - Kurs (EUR - RON)
Romanian Producer Prices Rise 1.1% In June
(RTTNews) - Romania's producer prices increased for the first time in a year in June, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.
The producer price index climbed 1.1 percent year-over-year in June, reversing a 1.0 percent decline in May.
Prices in the domestic market rose 0.9 percent annually in June, and those in the foreign market climbed by 1.8 percent.
Among the main industrial groups, prices for capital goods increased the most by 5.6 percent annually in June, followed by non-durable consumer goods with a 3.5 percent gain. Meanwhile, prices for energy goods dropped by 0.6 percent.
Compared to the previous month, producer prices moved up 1.3 percent in June.
