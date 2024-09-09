Romanian Trade Gap Widens In July

(RTTNews) - Romania's foreign trade deficit increased in July from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 2.9 billion in July from EUR 2.3 billion in the corresponding month last year. In June, there was a shortfall of EUR 2.8 billion.

Exports grew 8.6 percent annually in July, and imports surged by 13.4 percent.

During the first seven months of this year, the total trade deficit of the country was EUR 18.0 billion, up from EUR 15.6 billion in the corresponding period last year. Exports fell 0.9 percent, while imports rose by 2.7 percent.