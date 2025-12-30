Britische Pfund - Russischer Rubel

105,9651
 RUB
-0,0341
-0,03 %
RUB - GBP
30.12.2025 09:06:08

Russian Services Growth Strongest In 11 Months

(RTTNews) - Russia's service sector growth accelerated slightly in December to the highest level in nearly a year as output and new orders logged faster upturns, survey results from S&P Global showed on Tuesday.

The services purchasing managers' index, or PMI, rose to 52.3 in December from 52.2 in November. A score above 50 suggests expansion in the sector. Further, the rate of business activity growth was the quickest since the opening month of 2025.

New orders grew at the sharpest pace in seven months on the back of stronger demand conditions. Despite this, companies reduced workforce numbers modestly after a five-month period of job creation, and pressure on capacity was reflected in a more marked accumulation of backlogs.

On the price front, input cost inflation eased to the lowest since May 2009, linked to a reduction in wage bills following lower employment and moderations in prices for some materials. As a result, selling price inflation moderated to a 6-month low.

The composite output index came in at 50.0 in December versus 50.1 in November, signaling stagnant activity levels in the Russian private sector.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verkürzter Handel vor Silvester: ATX mit Rekordhoch -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Dienstag Gewinne. Der DAX präsentiert sich ohne große Ausschläge. Asiens Börsen finden auch am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

