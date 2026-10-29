29.10.2026 19:54:14

Seven-Year Note Auction Attracts Slightly Below Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday, revealing the sale attracted slightly below average demand.

The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.894 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.46.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $44 billion worth of seven-year notes, drawing a high yield of 5.085 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.42.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49.

Earlier this week, the Treasury announced the results of this month's auctions of $69 billion worth of two-year notes and $70 billion worth of five-year notes.

The two-year note auction attracted slightly below average demand, while the five-year note auction attracted roughly average demand.

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