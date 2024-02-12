Singapore GDP Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Singapore will on Tuesday release Q4 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

GDP is expected to rise 1.7 percent on quarter and 2.8 percent on year after adding 1.4 percent on quarter and 1.1 percent on year in the three months prior.

Japan will provide January data for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.1 percent both on month and on year. That follows the 0.3 percent monthly increase and the flat annual reading in December.

Australia will see January results for the surveys of business confidence and business conditions from National Australia Bank; in December, their scores were -1 and +7, respectively.

Finally, the markets in Taiwan, China and Hong Kong remain closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.