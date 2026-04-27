Singapore Industrial Output Growth Quickens In March

(RTTNews) - Singapore's industrial production expanded at an accelerated pace in March, preliminary data from the Economic Development Board revealed on Monday.

Industrial production advanced 10.1 percent year-on-year in March, much faster than the 3.3 percent rise in February. The expected increase was 3.9 percent. Moreover, this was the fastest growth since December 2025.

Among clusters, electronics output grew the most by 30.0 percent from last year, driven by the infocomms and consumer electronics and semiconductors segments on the back of robust AI-related demand.

Precision engineering segment expanded 14.0 percent, and general manufacturing output was 7.6 percent higher.

On the other hand, chemical output fell sharply by 16.0 percent amid lower output in the petroleum and petrochemical segments due to disruptions in feedstock supply. Biomedical manufacturing also contracted 14.3 percent.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, total industrial production surged 13.5 percent annually in March.