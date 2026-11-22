|
22.11.2026 23:31:16
Singapore Inflation Data Due On Monday
(RTTNews) - Singapore will on Monday release October figures for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
In September, overall inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 2.2 percent on year, while core CPI was up an annual 2.0 percent.
Taiwan will provide October data for unemployment; in September, the jobless rate was 3.33 percent.
Australia will see preliminary November results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from S&P Global; in October, their scores were 49.6m 48.5 and 48.2, respectively.
Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Monday for Labor Thanksgiving Day and will re-open on Tuesday.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwache Börsenstimmung: ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich im Sinkflug -- Kräftige Verluste an den Börsen in Asien - Nikkei schließt auf Siebenmonatstief
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete vor dem Wochenende kräftige Verluste. Auch am deutschen Markt prägten rote Vorzeichen das Bild. An der Wall Street übernahmen die Bären das Ruder. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag tiefrot.