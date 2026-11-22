(RTTNews) - Singapore will on Monday release October figures for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In September, overall inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 2.2 percent on year, while core CPI was up an annual 2.0 percent.

Taiwan will provide October data for unemployment; in September, the jobless rate was 3.33 percent.

Australia will see preliminary November results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from S&P Global; in October, their scores were 49.6m 48.5 and 48.2, respectively.

Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Monday for Labor Thanksgiving Day and will re-open on Tuesday.