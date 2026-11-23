(RTTNews) - Singapore's consumer price inflation moderated further in October to the lowest level in four months, data published by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed on Monday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 1.9 percent year-over-year in October, slower than the 2.2 percent rise in September.

MAS core inflation also softened to 1.5 percent in October from 2.0 percent in September due to lower inflation for services and electricity and gas.

Services inflation eased to 1.1 percent from 1.7 percent due to smaller increases in airfares as well as in the costs of health insurance and healthcare services. Similarly, private transport inflation slowed to 6.7 percent from 7.1 percent amid a more gradual increase in car prices.

Electricity and gas inflation slowed significantly to 1.0 percent in October from 8.7 percent in the prior month. Food inflation edged lower to 2.3 percent from 2.4 percent, while accommodation costs rose at a stable pace of 0.9 percent.

In the near term, analysts expect Singapore's import prices to remain firm, while imported inflation should ease over 2027 as the effects of temporary supply disruptions fade.

Meanwhile, domestic unit labor costs in the services sector are expected to remain contained amid continued productivity gains.

MAS Core Inflation is projected to average 1.5-2.0 percent in 2026 and 1.5-2.5 percent in 2027. CPI-All Items inflation is forecast to come in at around 2.0 percent in 2026 and 1.5-2.5 percent in 2027, the MAS said.