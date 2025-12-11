|
Singapore Labor Market Expands At Faster Pace
(RTTNews) - Singapore's labor market grew at a faster pace in the third quarter underpinned by continued economic growth, the Ministry of Manpower said Thursday.
Employment increased 25,100 in the third quarter after rising 10,400 in the second quarter.
Resident employment continued to expand and was driven by financial and insurance services and health and social services. Meanwhile, non-resident employment increased mainly in construction and manufacturing.
At 2.0 percent, the overall jobless rate remained low in September. The resident long-term unemployment rate was unchanged at 0.9 percent.
The number of job vacancies decreased slightly in September. Vacancies fell to 69,200 in September from 76,900 in June. Job vacancies for professionals, managers and executives remained firm.
The ministry said economic uncertainties receded since the first half of 2025. However, uncertainties will continue to weigh on firms, pointing to moderation for labor demand, the ministry cautioned.
