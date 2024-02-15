|
15.02.2024 23:33:09
Singapore NODX Data Due On Friday
(RTTNews) - Singapore will on Friday release January figures for non-oil domestic exports, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In December, NODX was down 2.8 percent on month and 1.5 percent on year for a trade surplus of SGD7.778 billion.
Japan will see December results for its tertiary industry activity index, with forecasts suggesting a reading of 0.20 after showing -0.80 in November.
Malaysia will release Q4 data for gross domestic product and current account. GDP is expected to have expanded 3.4 percent on year, up from 3.3 percent in the previous three months. The current account showed a surplus of MYR9.10 billion in Q3.
South Korea will provide January data for imports, exports and trade balance. In December, imports were down 7.8 percent on year and exports jumped 18.0 percent for a trade surplus of $0.30 billion.
Finally, the markets in China remain closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht freundlich ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Rekord schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende negativ -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stand am Freitag klar im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete ebenfalls Gewinne. An der Wall Street waren am letzten Tag der Handelswoche Abschläge zu sehen. In Fernost griffen die Anleger vor dem Wochenende zu.