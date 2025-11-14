Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1311
 EUR
-0,0010
-0,09 %
14.11.2025 14:29:13

Slovakia GDP Growth Improves To 0.9% In Q3

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's economic growth accelerated in the third quarter after easing in the previous two quarters, the flash data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product grew an unadjusted 0.9 percent year-over-year in the third quarter, faster than the 0.5 percent rise in the second quarter.

The growth in the third quarter was driven by a favorable balance of foreign trade and a slight increase in domestic demand, particularly by higher investment activity.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the annual GDP growth also improved to 0.9 percent from 0.7 percent.

On a quarterly basis, GDP rose 0.3 percent in the third quarter, following a 0.2 percent rise in the second quarter.

09.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.25 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.25 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Hoffnung auf US-Zinssenkung schwindet: ATX und DAX tiefrot -- Wall Street mit Verlusten erwartet -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren zum Wochenschluss deutlich tiefer. Die Wall Street wird zum Wochenende schwächer erwartet. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag teils deutlich nach unten.
