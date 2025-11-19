Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1345
 EUR
0,0027
0,24 %
EUR - GBP
19.11.2025 14:40:50

Slovakia HICP Inflation Eases To 3.9%

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation moderated in October to the lowest level in six months, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.

The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 3.9 percent year-on-year in October, slower than the 4.6 percent increase in September. Further, a similar rate was last seen in April.

Inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages softened to 1.4 percent from 3.6 percent, and transportation costs grew at a slower pace of 3.4 percent versus 4.2 percent in September. Meanwhile, the annual price growth in housing and utilities remained steady at 2.9 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP edged up 0.1 percent in October.

Nach den NVIDIA-Zahlen: ATX und DAX klar im Plus erwartet -- Börsen in Fernost uneinig - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Am Donnerstag dürften sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt klar fester starten. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendieren derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.
