Slovakia HICP Inflation Eases To 3.9%

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation moderated in October to the lowest level in six months, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.

The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 3.9 percent year-on-year in October, slower than the 4.6 percent increase in September. Further, a similar rate was last seen in April.

Inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages softened to 1.4 percent from 3.6 percent, and transportation costs grew at a slower pace of 3.4 percent versus 4.2 percent in September. Meanwhile, the annual price growth in housing and utilities remained steady at 2.9 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP edged up 0.1 percent in October.