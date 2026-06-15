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15.06.2026 16:04:53
Slovakia Inflation Eases To 3.8%
(RTTNews) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation softened slightly in May, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.
Consumer prices rose 3.8 percent annually in May, following a 3.9 percent increase in April.
Inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 0.3 percent from 1.0 percent. The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 0.6 percent from 0.7 percent.
On the other hand, transport inflation was 9.4 percent, which was the highest growth in three-and-a-half years amid a 19.7 percent surge in fuel costs.
Data showed that core inflation moderated to 2.3 percent from 2.4 percent.
Monthly, consumer prices climbed 0.4 percent after a 0.5 percent rise in the prior month.
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