Slovakian Trade Surplus Grows In March

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's foreign trade surplus increased in March from a year ago as exports rose amid a fall in imports, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.

The trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 591.5 million in March, up from EUR 386.5 million in the corresponding month last year. Moreover, this was the highest trade surplus since June 2023.

In February, the surplus was EUR 357.4 million.

Exports increased 0.5 percent annually in March, while imports continued to fall by 1.6 percent. The more favorable result was mainly driven by a lower value of a wider range of imported goods, while exports also increased moderately, the agency said.

The overall export growth was driven mainly by outflows to EU Member States, while those to non-EU countries fell significantly.