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08.07.2026 11:21:48

Slovakian Trade Surplus Grows In May

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's foreign trade surplus increased in May from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.

The trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 580.6 million in May, up from EUR 521.7 million in the corresponding month last year. Moreover, this was the highest trade surplus since June 2023.

In February, the surplus was only EUR 24.7 million.

Exports increased 2.3 percent annually in May, and imports were 1.7 percent higher. Outflows to EU member states grew 4.0 percent, while those to non-EU countries fell by 4.0 percent.

The overall export performance was mainly driven by the mineral fuels, lubricants, and related materials section, which includes energy commodities, the agency said.

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