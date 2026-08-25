Slovenia Economic Confidence Weakens In August

(RTTNews) - Slovenia's economic sentiment decreased in August to the lowest level in three months, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted economic sentiment dropped to -0.8 in August from -0.1 in the previous month.

Among components, the index for the manufacturing sector worsened to -4.0 from -2 in July. Meanwhile, the construction confidence held steady at 5.0, and the morale for services improved to 14 from 12. The confidence indicator for the retail sector rose to 21 from 19.

The survey also showed that the confidence among consumers remained slightly more pessimistic in August, with the corresponding index falling to -22 from -20 in July.