Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1661
 EUR
-0,0008
-0,07 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
25.08.2026 15:21:49

Slovenia Economic Confidence Weakens In August

(RTTNews) - Slovenia's economic sentiment decreased in August to the lowest level in three months, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted economic sentiment dropped to -0.8 in August from -0.1 in the previous month.

Among components, the index for the manufacturing sector worsened to -4.0 from -2 in July. Meanwhile, the construction confidence held steady at 5.0, and the morale for services improved to 14 from 12. The confidence indicator for the retail sector rose to 21 from 19.

The survey also showed that the confidence among consumers remained slightly more pessimistic in August, with the corresponding index falling to -22 from -20 in July.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:39 Grantham setzt neue Akzente: GMO verkauft Berkshire und kauft Netflix
26.08.26 Gates Foundation Trust: So sah das Aktienportfolio im zweiten Quartal aus
25.08.26 Greenlight Capital im 2. Quartal 2026: Auf diese Aktien setzte David Einhorn
24.08.26 Icahn-Depot im 2. Quartal 2026: Bei diesen Aktien griff der Investor zu
23.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 34

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach NVIDIA-Bilanz: ATX im Minus -- DAX kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich abwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich kaum. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegen sich am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen