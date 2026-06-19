Slovenian Consumer Confidence Improves In May

(RTTNews) - Consumers in Slovenia remained less pessimistic in May, and the confidence strengthened to the highest level more than four-and-a-half years, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Friday.

The consumer sentiment index rose to -20 in May from -27 in April. Moreover, a similar reading was last seen in August 2021.

Among components, households' opinions regarding their own financial situation over the next twelve months improved to -10 from -19.0. Similarly, the index for past financial situations rose to -17 from -20.

The survey revealed that expectations regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year strengthened notably to -20 from -35.

Unemployment fears among households eased slightly, and they expect a slower rising trend for consumer prices over the next twelve months.

Separate official data showed that Slovenia's producer price inflation accelerated to a 33-month high of 2.1 percent in May from 1.4 percent in April. The acceleration was largely driven by a 12.7 percent surge in mining and quarrying prices. Manufacturing prices grew 2.1 percent, while prices in the utility sector rose only by 0.1 percent.