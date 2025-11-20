|
Slovenian Consumers Less Pessimistic In November
(RTTNews) - Slovenian consumers remained slightly less negative in November, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Thursday.
The consumer sentiment index rose to -23 in November from October's stable reading of -25. Further, a similar score was last seen in June 2024.
Among components, households' opinion regarding their own financial situation over the next twelve months improved to -12 from -15. Similarly, the index for the future financial situation in the country rose to -30 from -34.
Unemployment fears among households eased slightly in November, with the respective index falling to 18 from 19.
