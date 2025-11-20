Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1350
 EUR
0,0032
0,28 %
EUR - GBP
Nachrichten
20.11.2025 15:02:28

Slovenian Consumers Less Pessimistic In November

(RTTNews) - Slovenian consumers remained slightly less negative in November, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Thursday.

The consumer sentiment index rose to -23 in November from October's stable reading of -25. Further, a similar score was last seen in June 2024.

Among components, households' opinion regarding their own financial situation over the next twelve months improved to -12 from -15. Similarly, the index for the future financial situation in the country rose to -30 from -34.

Unemployment fears among households eased slightly in November, with the respective index falling to 18 from 19.

