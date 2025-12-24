Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1459
 EUR
-0,0002
-0,02 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
24.12.2025 11:12:01

Slovenian Economic Confidence Improves In December

(RTTNews) - Slovenia's economic confidence turned positive in December to the highest level in three-and-a-half years, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Wednesday.

The economic sentiment rose to 0.6 in December from -0.6 in the previous month. Further, this was the highest reading since June 2022.

Among components, the morale for the retail sector improved to 18.0 from 12.0. Similarly, the index for the services sector strengthened from 15 to 19.

Meanwhile, the manufacturing confidence held steady at -4, and the morale in the construction sector eased to 12 from 14.

The survey also showed that the confidence among consumers remained equally pessimistic at -24 in December.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 51
20.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.12.25 KW 51: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.12.25 KW 51: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ruhe vor Weihnachten: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester
Am Dienstag ging es am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt moderat aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen