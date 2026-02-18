Britische Pfund - Südafrikanischer Rand

21,7626
 ZAR
0,0527
0,24 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
18.02.2026 13:20:22

South Africa Retail Sales Growth Eases

(RTTNews) - South Africa's retail sales grew at the slowest pace in four months in December, Statistics South Africa reported Wednesday.

Retail sales registered an annual increase of 2.6 percent in December, marking the weakest increase since August. Sales had increased 3.6 percent in November. Month-on-month, retail sales dropped 0.4 percent, in contrast to the 0.6 percent increase in the previous month.

In the three months to December, retail sales increased 0.8 percent from the previous three months.

In 2025, retail trade sales increased 3.7 percent compared to 2.5 percent increase in 2024.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX letztlich schwächer -- DAX schlussendlich leichter -- Nikkei letztlich in Grün - Chinas Börsen ruhen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag tiefer. Auch der DAX verzeichnete Verluste. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit Verlusten. Der japanische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag gut behauptet.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen