18.02.2026 13:20:22
South Africa Retail Sales Growth Eases
(RTTNews) - South Africa's retail sales grew at the slowest pace in four months in December, Statistics South Africa reported Wednesday.
Retail sales registered an annual increase of 2.6 percent in December, marking the weakest increase since August. Sales had increased 3.6 percent in November. Month-on-month, retail sales dropped 0.4 percent, in contrast to the 0.6 percent increase in the previous month.
In the three months to December, retail sales increased 0.8 percent from the previous three months.
In 2025, retail trade sales increased 3.7 percent compared to 2.5 percent increase in 2024.
