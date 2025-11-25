Britische Pfund - Südafrikanischer Rand

22,6728
 ZAR
-0,0130
-0,06 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
25.11.2025 09:23:15

South African Leading Index Falls In September

(RTTNews) - South Africa's composite leading index decreased for the first time in four months in September, survey data from the South African Reserve Bank showed on Tuesday.

The composite leading index dropped 1.2 percent month-on-month to 114.2 in September from 115.5 in August.

Compared to a year ago, the index rose 1.1 percent, though slower than the 3.7 percent increase in the prior month.

In September, four of the seven available component time series outweighed increases in the other three components, the survey said.

The largest positive contributors were an increase in South Africa's US-dollar-denominated export commodity price index and acceleration in the six-month smoothed growth rate in the real M1 money supply.

Data showed that the coincident index rose slightly to 96.0 in August from 95.9 in the prior month.

Meanwhile, the lagging indicator dropped to 106.2 in August from 107.1 in the previous month.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

24.11.25 Bridgewaters Depot-Umbau im dritten Quartal: Diese Aktien rückten neben Microsoft, NVIDIA & Co. in den Fokus
23.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 47
23.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
22.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
22.11.25 KW 47: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Dienstag ab. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendiert ebenso etwas leichter. In Fernost sind am Dienstag Gewinne zu erkennen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen