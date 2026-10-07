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08.10.2026 01:08:38

South Korea August Current Account Surplus $46.11 Billion

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $46.11 billion in August, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday - up from $42.08 billion in July.

The goods account saw a $46.81 billion surplus as exports surged 82.1 percent to $104.80 billion and as imports increased spiked 23.8 percent to $57.99 billion, both compared to one year earlier.

The services account posted a $1.68 billion deficit owing to deficits in the other business services and travel accounts.

The primary income account recorded a $1.92 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity.

The secondary income account had a $0.94 billion deficit.

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