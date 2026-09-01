South Korea August Trade Surplus #34.75 Billion

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of $34.75 billion in August, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday's preliminary reading.

That exceeded expectations for a surplus of $30.70 billion and was up from $30.39 billion in July.

Exports surged 68.7 percent on year, beating forecasts for a gain of 62.6 percent following the 63.0 percent spike in the previous month.

Imports climbed 22.5 percent on year versus expectations for an increase of 24.7 percent following the 26.5 percent gain a month earlier.