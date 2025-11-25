Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won

1 930,74
 KRW
-4,31
-0,22 %
<
25.11.2025 07:52:50

South Korea Consumer Confidence Improves In November

(RTTNews) - South Korea's consumer confidence strengthened in November after easing in the previous month, survey data from the Bank of Korea showed on Tuesday.

The consumer sentiment index rose to 112.4 in November from 109.8 in the previous month. A score above 100 indicates a positive outlook.

The sub-index measuring the future domestic economic situation rose to 102.0 from 94 in October. Similarly, assessment about the current economic situation improved from 91 to 96.

Consumers' view about their current living standards held steady at 96, and that concerning the future outlook increased slightly to 101 from 100.

Sentiment related to future household income stood at 104 versus 102, while that concerning future household spending was steady at 110.

The expected inflation rate for the coming year was 2.6 percent in November, the same as projected in October. The survey was conducted among 2,500 households between November 11 and 18.

ATX vor tieferem Start -- DAX knapp im Minus erwartet -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird am Dienstag etwas leichter erwartet. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürfte unterdessen etwas tiefer starten. In Fernost sind am Dienstag Gewinne zu erkennen.
