South Korea Consumer Confidence Improves In October

(RTTNews) - South Korea's consumer sentiment increased in October to the highest level in three months, survey results from the Bank of Korea showed on Wednesday.

The consumer confidence index rose to 101.7 in October from 100.0 in September.

The consumer confidence survey was conducted between October 8 and 16 among 2,500 households.

The sub-index for households' assessment of current living standards remained stable at 90.0. Meanwhile, their prospective living standards improved, with the respective index rising to 96 from 94.

Similarly, the index measuring consumers' prospective household income increased from 98 to 99.

Consumers' interest rate expectations decreased in October, with the measure falling to 88 from 93.

The expected inflation rate for the upcoming year was 2.8 percent, unchanged from September.