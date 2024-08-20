20.08.2024 08:21:57

South Korea Consumer Confidence Weakens In August

(RTTNews) - South Korea's consumer sentiment decreased in August to the lowest level in three months, survey results from the Bank of Korea showed on Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index dropped to 100.8 in August from July's score of 103.6.

The consumer confidence survey was conducted between August 6 and 13 among 2,500 households.

The sub-index for households' assessment of current living standards decreased to 90 from 91 in July. Their prospective living standards also worsened, with the respective index falling to 94 from 95.

Similarly, the index measuring consumers' prospective household income decreased from 100 to 98.

Consumers' interest rate expectations decreased in August, with the measure falling to 93 from 95.

The expected inflation rate for the upcoming year was 2.9 percent, unchanged from July.

