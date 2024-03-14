South Korea Export Prices Jump 4.2% On Year In February

(RTTNews) - Export prices in South Korea climbed 4.2 percent on year in February, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - accelerating from the downwardly revised 3.6 percent increase in January (originally 3.7 percent).

Export prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products slumped4.7 percent on year, while prices for manufacturing products climbed 4.3 percent,

Import prices slipped an annual 0.2 percent after rising an upwardly revised 0.5 percent in the previous month (originally 0.2 percent).

Import prices for raw materials fell 1.9 percent on year, while intermediate goods shed 0.8 percent, capital goods rose 3.2 percent and consumer goods gained 3.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, export prices were up 1.4 percent and import prices rose 1.2 percent.