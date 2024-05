South Korea Export Prices Jump 6.2% On Year In April

(RTTNews) - Export prices in South Korea spiked 6.2 percent on year in April, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday - accelerating from 2.6 percent in March.

Import prices rose an annual 2.9 percent after slipping 0.7 percent in the previous month.

The Export Volume Index was up 9.8 percent on year and the Import Volume Index rose 7.1 percent in April.

The Export Value Index spiked an annual 13.1 percent and the Import Value Index advanced 4.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, export prices jumped 4.1 percent and import prices gained 2.9 percent.

The terms of trade climbed 5.2 percent on year.