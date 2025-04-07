South Korea February Current Account Surplus $7.18 Billion

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $7.18 billion in February, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday - up from $2.94 billion in January.

The goods account saw an $8.18 billion surplus as exports increased an annual 3.6 percent to $53.79 billion dollars and as imports added 1.3 percent to $45.61 billion.

The services account posted a $3.21 billion deficit owing to deficits in the travel and other business services accounts.

The primary income account saw a $2.62 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity. The secondary income account recorded a $0.41 billion deficit.