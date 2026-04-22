South Korea GDP Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - South Korea will on Thursday release preliminary Q1 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to rise 0.9 percent on quarter and 2.7 percent on year after slipping 0.2 percent on quarter and expanding 1.6 percent on year in the three months prior.

Japan will see preliminary April figures for its manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from Jibun Bank; in March, their scores were 51.6, 53.4 and 53.0, respectively.

Australia also will see preliminary April figures for its manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from S&P Global; in March, their scores were 49.8, 46.3 and 46.6, respectively.

New Zealand will release March figures for credit card spending; in February, spending was down 1.1 percent on year.

Singapore will provide March numbers for consume prices; in February, overall inflation was up 0.6 percent on month and 1.2 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 1.4 percent.

Taiwan will see March data for industrial production and unemployment; in February, production was up 17.83 percent and the jobless rate was 3.33 percent.

Hong Kong will release March numbers for consumer prices and unemployment; in February, overall inflation was up 0.5 percent on month and 1.7 percent on year, while the jobless rate was 3.8 percent.