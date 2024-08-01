01.08.2024 02:13:15

South Korea Has $3.62 Billion Trade Surplus

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a merchandise trade surplus of $3.62 billion July, Statistics Korea said on Thursday.

That was shy of estimates for a surplus of $5.00 billion and down from $7.99 billion in June.

Exports were up 13.9 percent on year, missing forecasts for an increase of 18.4 percent but still up from 5.1 percent in the previous month.

Imports advanced an annual 10.5 percent versus expectations for 13.4 percent after sinking 7.5 percent a month earlier.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX und DAX deutlich leichter -- Asiens Märkte letztlich deutlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verlieren am letzten Handelstag der Woche deutlich an Boden. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Freitag klar nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen