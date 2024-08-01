South Korea Has $3.62 Billion Trade Surplus

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a merchandise trade surplus of $3.62 billion July, Statistics Korea said on Thursday.

That was shy of estimates for a surplus of $5.00 billion and down from $7.99 billion in June.

Exports were up 13.9 percent on year, missing forecasts for an increase of 18.4 percent but still up from 5.1 percent in the previous month.

Imports advanced an annual 10.5 percent versus expectations for 13.4 percent after sinking 7.5 percent a month earlier.