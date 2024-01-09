South Korea Has $4.06 Billion Current Account Surplus

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $4.06 billion in November, the Bank of Korea said in Tuesday's preliminary report - down from $6.80 billion in October.

The goods account saw a $7.01 billion surplus as exports increased annually by 7.0 percent to $56.45 billion and imports fell 8.0 percent to $49.45 billion, compared to one year earlier.

The services account posted a $2.13 billion deficit owing to deficits in the manufacturing services and travel accounts, and in other business services.

The primary income account had a $0.15 billion deficit as dividends earned decreased while quarterly dividends increased.

The secondary income account recorded a $0.66 billion deficit.