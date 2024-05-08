Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
|
09.05.2024 01:09:01
South Korea Has $6.93 Billion Current Account Surplus
(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $6.93 billion in March, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday.
That's up from $6.86 billion in February.
The goods account recorded an $8.09 billion surplus as exports increased annually by 3.0 percent to $58.27 billion and as imports decreased by 13.1 percent to $50.18 billion, both compared to one year earlier.
The services account posted a $2.43 billion deficit owing to deficits in the use of intellectual property and travel accounts.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt schwächer -- DAX beendet Handel leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt gab am Mittwoch nach, der deutsche Leitindex gewann leicht hinzu. An der Wall Street verlief der Handel am Mittwoch in ruhigen Bahnen. Die asiatischen Börsen verbuchten zur Wochenmitte Verluste.