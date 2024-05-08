South Korea Has $6.93 Billion Current Account Surplus

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $6.93 billion in March, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday.

That's up from $6.86 billion in February.

The goods account recorded an $8.09 billion surplus as exports increased annually by 3.0 percent to $58.27 billion and as imports decreased by 13.1 percent to $50.18 billion, both compared to one year earlier.

The services account posted a $2.43 billion deficit owing to deficits in the use of intellectual property and travel accounts.