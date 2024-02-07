South Korea Has $7.41 Billion Current Account Surplus

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $7.41 billion in December, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday.

The goods account recorded an $8.04 billion surplus as exports increased annually by 5.8 percent to $59.00 billion while imports fell 9.3 percent on year to $50.97 billion.

The services account posted a $2.54 billion deficit owing to deficits in the travel accounts and in other business services.

For all of 2023, the current account surplus was $35.49 billion and the financial account surplus was $32.39 billion.