Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won

1 880,15
 KRW
-6,93
-0,37 %
30.09.2025 01:08:35

South Korea Industrial Output Jumps 2.4% In August

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent on month in August, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday.

That was in line with expectations following the 0.3 percent increase in July.

On a yearly basis, industrial production was up 0.9 percent - shy of expectations for an increase of 1.3 percent and down from 5.0 percent in the previous month.

The bureau also said that retail sales slumped 2.4 percent on month following the upwardly revised 2.7 percent jump a month earlier (originally 2.5 percent).

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen fester -- ATX schließt tiefer -- DAX schlussendlich kaum verändert -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinig
Zum Wochenauftakt bewegte sich der heimische Leitindex abwärts, während sich der deutsche Leitindex kaum bewegte. An den US-Börsen waren leichte Gewinne zu sehen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

