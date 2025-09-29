South Korea Industrial Output Jumps 2.4% In August

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent on month in August, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday.

That was in line with expectations following the 0.3 percent increase in July.

On a yearly basis, industrial production was up 0.9 percent - shy of expectations for an increase of 1.3 percent and down from 5.0 percent in the previous month.

The bureau also said that retail sales slumped 2.4 percent on month following the upwardly revised 2.7 percent jump a month earlier (originally 2.5 percent).