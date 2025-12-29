29.12.2025 23:32:23

South Korea Industrial Production Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - South Korea will on Tuesday see November numbers for industrial output and retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Production is expected to rise 2.3 percent on month and 1.5 percent on year after slipping 4.0 percent on month and 8.1 percent on year in October. Sales were up 3.5 percent on month in the previous month.

Thailand is scheduled to release November figures for imports, exports, trade balance and current account. In October, imports were up 17.1 percent on year and exports added an annual 5.3 percent for a trade deficit of $1.00 billion. The current account deficit was $1.800 billion.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ruhiger Handel nach der Weihnachtspause: ATX und DAX schließen wenig bewegt -- Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte zum Wochenstart seitwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenso nur marginal. Die US-Börsen notierten im Minus. Asiens Börsen zeigten sich am Montag uneins.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

