29.12.2025
South Korea Industrial Production Data Due On Tuesday
(RTTNews) - South Korea will on Tuesday see November numbers for industrial output and retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
Production is expected to rise 2.3 percent on month and 1.5 percent on year after slipping 4.0 percent on month and 8.1 percent on year in October. Sales were up 3.5 percent on month in the previous month.
Thailand is scheduled to release November figures for imports, exports, trade balance and current account. In October, imports were up 17.1 percent on year and exports added an annual 5.3 percent for a trade deficit of $1.00 billion. The current account deficit was $1.800 billion.
