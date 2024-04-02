Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
|
02.04.2024 01:25:01
South Korea Inflation Adds 0.1% In March
(RTTNews) - Overall consumer prices in South Korea were up a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in March, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday.
That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent and down from 0.5 percent in February.
On a yearly basis, inflation was up 3.1 percent - in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month.
Core CPI, which excludes the volatile costs of food, rose 0.1 percent on month and 2.4 percent on year - easing from 0.3 percent on month and 2.5 percent on year in February.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX geht etwas fester ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich an Gründonnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte am letzten Tag der verkürzten Handelswoche sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie.