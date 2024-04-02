South Korea Inflation Adds 0.1% In March

(RTTNews) - Overall consumer prices in South Korea were up a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in March, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent and down from 0.5 percent in February.

On a yearly basis, inflation was up 3.1 percent - in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month.

Core CPI, which excludes the volatile costs of food, rose 0.1 percent on month and 2.4 percent on year - easing from 0.3 percent on month and 2.5 percent on year in February.