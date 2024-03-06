South Korea Inflation Climbs 3.1% On Year In February

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in South Korea were up 3.1 percent on year in February, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 2.9 percent and was up from 2.8 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent - again topping forecasts for an increase of 0.4 percent, which would have been steady from the January reading.