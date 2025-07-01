|
01.07.2025 02:18:57
South Korea June Trade Surplus $9.08 Billion
(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a merchandise trade surplus of $9.08 billion in June, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday.
That beat forecasts for a surplus of $8.40 billion and was up from the downwardly revised $6.93 billion surplus in May (originally $6.94 billion).
Exports were up 4.3 percent on year, shy of expectations for an increase of 4.7 percent following the 1.3 percent decline in the previous month.
Imports rose an annual 3.3 percent versus expectations for a gain of 6.9 percent following the 5.3 percent drop a month earlier.
