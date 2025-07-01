01.07.2025 02:18:57

South Korea June Trade Surplus $9.08 Billion

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a merchandise trade surplus of $9.08 billion in June, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday.

That beat forecasts for a surplus of $8.40 billion and was up from the downwardly revised $6.93 billion surplus in May (originally $6.94 billion).

Exports were up 4.3 percent on year, shy of expectations for an increase of 4.7 percent following the 1.3 percent decline in the previous month.

Imports rose an annual 3.3 percent versus expectations for a gain of 6.9 percent following the 5.3 percent drop a month earlier.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02:39 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Juni 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02:38 Juni 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
30.06.25 2. Quartal 2025: So bewegten sich die ATX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
29.06.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 26
29.06.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 26: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet Handel etwas fester -- DAX schlussendlich im Minus -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich stärker
Der heimische Markt konnte seine Verluste letztlich abschütteln. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt gab am Montag nach. Die Wall Street zeigte sich fester. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart mehrheitlich höher.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen