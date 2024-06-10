Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
11.06.2024 01:12:21
South Korea Posts $0.29 Billion Current Account Shortfall In April
(RTTNews) - South Korea had a current account deficit of $0.29 billion in April, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday - following the $6.93 billion surplus in March.
The goods account saw a $5.11 billion surplus as exports increased annually by 18.0 percent to $58.17 billion and as imports increased by 9.0 percent to $53.06 billion, both compared to one year earlier.
The services account posted a $1.66 billion deficit owing to deficits in the manufacturing services and travel accounts.
The primary income account recorded a $3.37 billion deficit due to a decrease in the income on equity. The secondary income account had a $0.36 billion deficit.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEuropawahl und bevorstehender US-Leitzinsentscheid: US-Börsen schließen etwas höher -- ATX letztlich in Rot -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Gewinne in Japan - Feiertag in China und Hongkong
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Montag nach unten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten ebenfalls die Verkäufer. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Montag etwas höher. Die Börse in Japan zog am Montag an.