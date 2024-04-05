South Korea Posts $6.86 Billion Current Account Surplus

(RTTNews) - South Korea had a current account surplus of $6.86 billion in February, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - following the $3.05 billion surplus in January.

The goods account recorded a $6.61 billion surplus as exports increased annually by 3.0 percent to $52.16 billion and as imports fell 12.2 percent to $45.55 billion.

The services account posted a $1.77 billion deficit owing to deficits in the manufacturing services and travel accounts.

The primary income account saw a $2.44 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity.

The secondary income account recorded a $0.42 billion deficit.