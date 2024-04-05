Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
|
05.04.2024 03:21:12
South Korea Posts $6.86 Billion Current Account Surplus
(RTTNews) - South Korea had a current account surplus of $6.86 billion in February, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - following the $3.05 billion surplus in January.
The goods account recorded a $6.61 billion surplus as exports increased annually by 3.0 percent to $52.16 billion and as imports fell 12.2 percent to $45.55 billion.
The services account posted a $1.77 billion deficit owing to deficits in the manufacturing services and travel accounts.
The primary income account saw a $2.44 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity.
The secondary income account recorded a $0.42 billion deficit.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Asiens Märkte letztlich tiefer - Shanghai-Handel ruhte
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt verzeichneten am letzten Handelstag der Woche Abgaben. Vor dem Wochenende konnten sich die US-Börsen von ihren Vortagesverlusten erholen. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Freitag letztendlich abwärts, in Shanghai fand indes kein Handel statt.