Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
|
22.01.2024 23:16:14
South Korea Producer Prices Rise 0.1% In December
(RTTNews) - Producer prices in South Korea were up a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in December, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday.
That followed the 0.4 percent contraction in November.
Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products gained 4.9 percent on month; while manufacturing products fell 0.4 percent; electric power, gas, water and waste added 1.0 percent; and services rose 0.2 percent.
On a yearly basis, producer prices jumped 1.2 percent on year - accelerating from 0.6 percent in the previous month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison kommt in Schwung: ATX im Plus -- DAX klar höher -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Zur Wochenmitte bewegen sich der heimische und der deutsche Markt auf grünem Terrain. An den wichtigsten Märkten in Asien waren am Mittwoch gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.