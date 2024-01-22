South Korea Producer Prices Rise 0.1% In December

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in South Korea were up a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in December, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday.

That followed the 0.4 percent contraction in November.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products gained 4.9 percent on month; while manufacturing products fell 0.4 percent; electric power, gas, water and waste added 1.0 percent; and services rose 0.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, producer prices jumped 1.2 percent on year - accelerating from 0.6 percent in the previous month.