South Korea Producer Prices Rise 0.3% In February
(RTTNews) - Producer prices in South Korea were up a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on month in February, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - slowing from 0.5 percent in January.
Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products rose 0.8 percent on month, while manufacturing products were up 0.5 percent, utilities slumped 0.9 percent and services were up 0.2 percent.
On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 1.5 percent - up from 1.3 percent in the previous month.
Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products rose 10.9 percent on year, while manufacturing products were up 0.3 percent, utilities rose 0.9 percent and services added 2.1 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Rekordschlusskurs -- Wall Street schlussendlich gespalten -- Asiens Börsen enden mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich leicht ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich derweil knapp in Grün und dennoch mit Rekorden. Der Wall Street ging zum Wochenende der Atem aus. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es am Freitag überwiegend gen Süden.