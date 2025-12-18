Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won

1 974,39
 KRW
1,27
0,06 %
18.12.2025 23:04:19

South Korea Producer Prices Rise 0.3% In November

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in South Korea were up 0.3 percent on month in November, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - up from 0.2 percent in October.

Among the individual components, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products were down 2.1 percent on month, while manufacturing products rose 0.8 percent, utilities fell 0.4 percent and services were up 0.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 1.9 percent - up from 1.5 percent in the previous month.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products were up 5.5 percent on year, while manufacturing products rose 1.9 percent, utilities fell 1.2 percent and services were up 2.2 percent.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Entscheid und US-Inflationsdaten: ATX schließt etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Wall Street schlussendlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag leicht aufwärts. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt wurden Gewinne verzeichnet. Die Wall Street notierte teils deutlich im Plus. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

